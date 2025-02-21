Apple Assembling iPhone 16e in India for Local Sales and Exports

Apple has expanded its iPhone 16 lineup with the launch of the iPhone 16e on Wednesday, adding a new model to its latest series. With this addition, the iPhone 16 family now includes five models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the newly introduced iPhone 16e.

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 16e will be assembled in India, alongside the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup, for both local sales and exports. "The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for Indian consumers and for export to select countries. It will be available for purchase at Apple Retail, on the Apple Store app, and through Apple preferred partners starting February 28," said an Apple spokesperson.

Apple has been strengthening its presence in India through local assembly and retail expansion. The company has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017, beginning with the first-generation iPhone SE. Over the years, Apple has assembled models including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 in India. With the iPhone 16 series, Apple has taken a significant step by manufacturing the Pro variants—iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—in the country for the first time.

Initially, Apple's manufacturing operations in India focused on older and entry-level models. From 2021 to 2022, production expanded from the iPhone SE to include newer models like the iPhone 14. By 2023, India-made iPhone 15 units were available on launch day, marking a milestone in Apple's localization efforts. Previously, only base models were assembled in India, while higher storage variants were imported. However, Apple has since expanded its local production to include models like the iPhone 15 Plus, assembled by Pegatron.

This expansion aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to reduce reliance on China and increase India’s contribution to global iPhone production. The company aims for India to account for 25% of its total iPhone production within the next two to three years.

In addition to boosting manufacturing, Apple is also strengthening its retail footprint in India. Following the launch of its first stores in Mumbai and Delhi, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed in November 2024 that four more stores would be opened in Bengaluru, Pune, the Delhi-NCR region, and another in Mumbai.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the Indian market, Apple recently launched the Apple Store app in India, providing users with a seamless shopping experience. The app, which has been available in other markets for years, allows Indian consumers to explore and purchase Apple products more conveniently alongside physical stores, authorized sellers, and third-party retailers.

The iPhone 16e, launched on Wednesday, is priced at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant. Pre-orders for the device begin on February 21, with deliveries and sales set to commence on February 28.

