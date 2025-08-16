India’s Tablet Shipments Jump 20% in June Quarter; Apple Tops With 30% Share

India’s tablet PC market expanded by 20 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, with Apple capturing nearly one-third of total shipments, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Advertisment

The CMR Tablet PC India Market report revealed that Apple’s iPad shipments in the country rose 10 per cent year-on-year during the quarter.

"Apple maintained the leading position in India's tablet market in Q2 2025, with a market share of 30 per cent supported by a 78 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 10 per cent year-on-year growth. This performance was driven by strong demand for the newly launched iPad 11 Series, which accounted for 70 per cent of Apple's total shipments during the quarter, alongside improved availability across both online and offline channels," the report stated.

Samsung secured the second spot, recording a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in shipments and capturing 27 per cent of the market.

"The company's broad portfolio enabled it to sustain performance across both affordable and enterprise segments. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was the primary contributor, representing 81 per cent of Samsung's tablet shipments during the quarter," the report noted.

Lenovo’s market share stayed flat at 16 per cent, despite an 18 per cent jump in shipments to India. Meanwhile, Xiaomi and OnePlus witnessed the strongest growth in the segment - 81 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively - securing 15 per cent and 6 per cent market share.

"The strong double-digit growth in the value-for-money segment highlights robust demand from students, gig workers, and value-conscious users seeking reliable performance, and new compelling Android value-for-money tablets from brands, such as Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Looking ahead, CMR projects the Indian tablet market to sustain steady growth in 2025, estimating an expansion of 10–15 per cent.

ALSO READ: India’s Electronics Exports Surge 47% in Q1 FY26, Driven by Mobile Phones: ICEA