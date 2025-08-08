India’s Electronics Exports Surge 47% in Q1 FY26, Driven by Mobile Phones: ICEA

India’s electronics exports recorded a robust 47% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of FY26, reaching $12.4 billion, according to data released by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Thursday. The mobile phone segment played a major role in driving the surge.

In comparison, electronics exports during the April–June period last year stood at $8.43 billion. ICEA noted that if the current growth trend continues, total electronics exports for the full fiscal year 2025–26 could touch between $46 billion and $50 billion.

The export momentum follows a significant jump from $29.1 billion in FY24 to $38.6 billion in FY25. Over the past decade, India’s total electronics production has seen a fourfold rise, from $31 billion in FY15 to $133 billion in FY25.

Mobile phones emerged as the top-performing category, with exports soaring by 55%, from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to an estimated $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26.

Other electronics segments also showed healthy growth. Non-mobile electronics, which include products such as solar modules, networking equipment, charger adapters, and components, saw a 37% increase in exports, rising from $3.53 billion to $4.8 billion year-on-year.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo highlighted the growing traction in categories beyond mobile phones. “Other product segments in electronics have also shown significant growth — such as solar modules, networking equipment, chargers, and components. We must now accelerate their expansion,” he said. “We need IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics exports to rise sharply.”

With the current momentum and industry expansion, ICEA reaffirmed its projection that India’s electronics exports are likely to hit the $46–50 billion mark by the end of this fiscal year.

