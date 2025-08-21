Apple to Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Lineup in India for the First Time

Apple Inc. is ramping up its manufacturing footprint in India, with plans to assemble every model of the upcoming iPhone 17 series in the country, Bloomberg has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The expansion will span five local factories, including two newly operational plants.

For the first time, all iPhone variants, including the high-end Pro versions, will be built in India right from the launch phase. The move signals a major step in Apple’s strategy to reduce reliance on China for US-bound shipments and shield itself from tariff risks.

Apple has already shifted a significant portion of iPhone production for the American market out of China and into India. Central to this effort are two of the newest facilities: Tata Group’s plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Foxconn’s hub near Bengaluru airport. Tata, described as Apple’s fastest-growing partner, is expected to account for nearly half of India’s iPhone production within the next two years, sources said.

The shift is also driving India’s export surge. Between April and July this year, iPhone exports from India touched $7.5 billion, compared with $17 billion for the entire previous fiscal year.

The restructuring comes as Apple navigates heightened trade tensions in the US. The Trump administration has pressed ahead with steep tariffs on Chinese imports, and although smartphones have so far avoided blanket duties, the president has repeatedly criticized American firms for their reliance on China.

“If Apple wants to make iPhones for Americans, they should be making them in America, not in China, not in India,” Trump said recently.

Despite such rhetoric, Apple has projected a $1.1 billion tariff-related hit in the current quarter — a figure that underscores its urgency in diversifying manufacturing beyond China. According to market tracker Canalys, the US has quickly become India’s largest export destination for iPhones: from 53% of shipments in the first half of 2024, the share surged to 78% by June 2025.

