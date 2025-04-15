India Now Produces 1 in 5 iPhones as Apple Ramps Up Local Manufacturing

Apple has significantly increased its iPhone production in India to $22 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2025, marking a 60% rise compared to the previous year, according to a Bloomberg report. The move highlights the tech giant’s ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

India now produces one out of every five iPhones, signaling a major shift in Apple’s global production strategy. Of the total output, approximately $17.4 billion worth of iPhones were exported from India during this period, as confirmed by India’s Union Minister for Electronics and IT on April 8.

The increase in production follows earlier supply chain disruptions in China, where Apple’s largest manufacturing facility faced significant delays due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns. In India, Foxconn’s factory in the southern region leads iPhone assembly, while Tata Group, through its acquisition of Wistron Corp. and control of Pegatron’s operations, has emerged as a key supplier.

Apple’s India-made iPhone shipments to the United States have risen sharply following recent policy changes under former U.S. President Donald Trump. While plans for “reciprocal” tariffs were announced in February, smartphones and other electronics were granted a temporary exemption, offering short-term relief to Apple. However, a separate 20% tariff on Chinese goods remains, encouraging further diversification of Apple’s supply chain.

Completely moving away from China remains a long-term challenge. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that shifting just 10% of Apple’s production out of China could take up to eight years.

India now manufactures Apple’s entire iPhone lineup, including premium titanium Pro models. The expansion has been supported by state-backed production-linked incentives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to position India as a global manufacturing hub. The government has also announced $2.7 billion in additional incentives to boost local electronics component production.

Apple currently holds nearly 8% of India’s smartphone market, with its revenue reaching close to $8 billion in fiscal year 2024.

