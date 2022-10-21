Army Chopper Crashes In Arunachal, Search Ops Underway

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has crashed at Migging village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Friday morning.

Search operation to trace the missing occupants has been initiated. The cause of the crash is yet be ascertained.

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh, killing its pilot and leaving another injured.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” an official statement said.