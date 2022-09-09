Arunachal Assembly Adopts Transplantation of Human Organ Act

With an aim to create a suitable infrastructure for organ donation in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 (Amendment Act 2011).

The act was adopted through a government resolution passed by the vote and assent given by all the legislatures attending the last day of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly session.

The resolution was moved by the State Health and Family Welfare Minister of Arunachal Alo Libang.

The Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister said that the adoption of the Act was essential to regulate the removal, storage and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and for the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs.

"Adoption of the Act will be our first step towards creating suitable infrastructure for implementation, capacity building of hospital staff and doctors, advocacy for promoting deceased organ and tissue donation, conduct IEC for bringing awareness among the general public and establishing national networking and registry," he said.

The Parliament had passed the Act which received the assent of the President of India on July 8, 1994, and September 27, 2011, respectively.