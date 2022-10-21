Arunachal Chopper Crash: Two Bodies Of Military Personnel Recovered

Two bodies of military personnel were recovered who were in the ill-fated helicopter that crashed in Arunachal’s Upper Siang district on Friday.

While the two bodies have been recovered, officials said that efforts are on to recover the third body.

According to reports, there were five military personnel on board the chopper.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near the Tuting area in the region at around 10:40 am today, informed Defence PRO, Guwahati.

Earlier today, Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, said, "The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed."

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh, killing its pilot and leaving another injured.