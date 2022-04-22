GMC Polls: Voters Highlight Issues Of Water Supply, Floods

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is being held today after a gap of nine years and citizens are hoping for a new dawn as issues like drinking water scarcity, water logging, damaged roads, air pollution etc still remain prevalent.

Political parties had campaigned relentlessly ahead of the polls with massive rallies and door-to-door visits making tall promises. It is now time for the tax-paying citizens of the sprawling city of Guwahati to introspect and exercise their franchise.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a voter in city’s Lachit Nagar area said, “The main problem that me and my family face time to time is water supply. It has been years and it still remains a big problem in my neighbourhood. We are tired of buying water from private suppliers.”

A number of residents have alleged that water supply in areas like Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Pub Sarania face frequent disruptions, adding that no steps are being taken by the GMC to resolve the same despite repeated complaints.

“I hope citizens understand the importance of this election as it is entirely about local and micro-level issues. As for me, my main concern has been about proper supply of clean water as it is a basic need. I hope political parties will keep their promises,” another voter Rishab Dutta said.

Year after year, authorities have failed to keep their promises, for which, thousands of households are compelled to install bore wells by spending a large amount of money. According to a report, not even 20 per cent of the residents have piped drinking water in their households.

Some residents have also highlighted the problem of street vendors taking over footpaths, for which pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. In peak hours, it also causes traffic jams in the area.

“I understand that street vendors need to earn a living too, but blocking footpaths is not the way. Due to this, we are forced to walk on roads which is unsafe for children and pedestrians alike. The GMC should allot special place for them to do their business,” Bijoy Sinha, a resident of Ulubari said.

On the other hand, a vegetable seller, who sits at Ulubari market area, said that they will move if given a different location.

“What do we do? We have no other option but to do business here like this on the footpath. If the government realy had intentions to help us, they would have by now. It has been years. I am ready to move to a different location if they allot me one,” he said.

Further, lack of street lights, irregular constructions and damaged roads were also highlighted by some voters and expects improvements.

“Due to damaged and potholed roads, it gets flooded quickly during rainy season adding to the woes of commuters. I hope authorities look into it,” a resident said.

A total of 197 candidates are at fray for the 60-member GMC elections.

The major political parties in play include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a total of 7, 96,829 voters set to decide who comes to power.

Notably, the BJP has already won three wards unopposed, meaning that polling will be held for the remaining 57 wards. It had given its ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) seven seats to contest.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in the GMC polls, counting for which will take place on April 24 (Sunday).

