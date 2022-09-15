Top Stories

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Calls On PM Modi In Delhi

"Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh in last 8 years. As we step up the pace of progress, sought his valuable guidance,” Khandu tweeted.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

Khandu said that PM Modi's vision has been vital in the growth trajectory of Arunachal Pradesh.

Honoured to have called on Hon PM today in New Delhi," he added. 

Meanwhile, Khandu is also set to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Home ministry and hold talks on the prevailing border issue.

