Arunachal Declares 2025–35 as ‘Decade of Hydro Power’

In a major push toward sustainable energy and economic development, the Arunachal Pradesh government has declared 2025 to 2035 as the "Decade of Hydro Power". The announcement was made during a special cabinet meeting held on Friday, attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Governor, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Advertisment

The decision aims to harness the state’s immense hydropower potential, estimated at around 58,000 MW — the highest in the country. The government plans to undertake strategic policies to promote hydroelectric projects of all scales — mega, large, and small — while simultaneously building a robust regulatory and industrial ecosystem that supports growth and job creation.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, about 19 GW of hydropower projects are already under development, attracting investments worth over ₹2 lakh crore over the next decade. Once operational, these projects are expected to generate annual revenues of ₹4,525 crore for the state through the sale of free power starting from 2035.

To ensure transparent and effective use of these earnings, the cabinet approved the creation of an escrow account to manage the revenue generated from hydropower. The fund will help the state plan strategic investments for long-term growth and ensure the benefits reach its citizens.

The cabinet also reviewed the progress and importance of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) — declared a National Project by the Centre in 2008. Officials highlighted its strategic and national security significance. At the same time, the cabinet acknowledged public concerns regarding the project's Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

In response, the government pledged to continue engaging with Project Affected Families (PAFs), assuring fair compensation and a just resettlement plan if the project proceeds. The cabinet stressed that any development would only follow after successful completion of the PFR and broad public consensus.

To aid urban expansion and manage demographic changes, two new development authorities will be created — the Yingkiong Development Authority and the Geku Development Authority. These bodies will oversee the planning and growth of future-ready townships in the Upper Siang region.

Further, the cabinet instructed the Department of Urban Development to form a committee under the Secretary of Land Management. This body will review land and property compensation rates and recommend strategies for rehabilitation and resettlement of affected families.

Additionally, the state will request a special development package from the central government for the Siang and Upper Siang districts, focusing on social and beneficiary-oriented programs.

To support connectivity and minimize future impact, the Public Works Department has been directed to conduct a survey for a “necklace road” along both banks of the Siang River, just above the areas likely to be submerged by the project.

With this comprehensive roadmap, the Arunachal Pradesh government aims to transform itself into a major hydropower hub — strengthening not only its economy but also contributing significantly to India’s clean energy goals.

Also Read: China’s Tsangpo Dam vs. India’s Siang Dam: A Battle of Hydropower and Sovereignty