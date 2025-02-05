China’s Tsangpo Dam vs. India’s Siang Dam: A Battle of Hydropower and Sovereignty

The construction of a massive 60,000 MW hydropower plant on the Yarlung Tsangpo River (Brahmaputra) by China and India's counter with the 11,000 MW Siang Hydropower Project has sparked major geopolitical and environmental concerns. This has led to intense debates over water security, ecological risks, and sovereignty.

While fears revolve around China’s ability to control the Brahmaputra’s flow, India has pushed for its own Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), its largest hydropower project yet. However, Bangladesh is likely to bear the worst consequences, facing severe sedimentation issues downstream.

Unlike China, which faces little internal opposition, India’s plan has encountered strong resistance from local communities, environmentalists, and indigenous activists who see it as an imposition under the guise of national security.

China’s Mega Dam on the Tsangpo

China’s proposed hydropower plant on the Yarlung Tsangpo is projected to be three times the capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, currently the world’s largest. This project is expected to alter the river’s flow, posing risks such as:

• Artificial flooding due to China’s upstream control.

• Sediment disruption, affecting agriculture and fisheries in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Bangladesh.

• Seismic threats, as the Great Bend is highly tectonically active.

• Potential water weaponization, giving China leverage over India’s water security.

The dam’s location close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) makes it more than just a hydropower project—it is a geopolitical tool.

India’s Response: The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

To counter China’s dam, India has aggressively promoted the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). With a planned capacity of 11,000 MW, it will serve as a water storage facility to regulate Brahmaputra’s flow in case of upstream Chinese intervention.

The Indian government claims that the project will:

• Ensure water security against Chinese diversions.

• Control seasonal floods in Assam.

• Provide hydroelectric power to the northeastern states and beyond.

• Boost infrastructure and economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

However, the project is not without controversies.

Local Opposition to the Siang Dam

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has met with widespread protests from indigenous communities and environmentalists. The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) opposes the dam, citing:

• Displacement of indigenous populations.

• Destruction of the local ecosystem.

• Threats to cultural identity.

• Seismic risks due to the region’s high earthquake vulnerability.

Activists like Bhanu Tatak, legal adviser to an anti-Siang protest group, argue that while China’s dam is an external threat, India’s project is being used as a pretext to push a controversial developmental agenda that may erode the region’s ecological and cultural heritage.

Political Leaders Weigh In

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, has defended the project, calling it a “strategic necessity” for India. He emphasized that the government has been raising awareness about the Chinese dam’s implications for the past five years.

In the Rajya Sabha, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Birendra Prasad Baishya expressed concerns over large-scale dam constructions in the seismically sensitive Himalayas, warning of irreversible risks without a thorough assessment.

While national security is a valid argument, opposition groups insist on greater transparency and public consultation.

A Delicate Balance: Security vs. Sustainability

The hydropower debate in Northeast India is as much about geopolitics as it is about environmental conservation. China’s project has triggered national security concerns, which in turn have been used to justify the Siang project, despite its strong local opposition.

The real question is: Can India counter China’s hydro-aggression without alienating its own people?

Experts suggest alternative strategies, including:

• Diplomatic negotiations with China on transboundary water agreements.

• Community-led hydropower projects instead of mega-dams.

• Enhanced flood monitoring systems to prepare for sudden surges.

The Siang vs. Tsangpo Dam controversy reflects India’s hydropower dilemma—a tug-of-war between national security, energy needs, and indigenous rights. While countering China is crucial, India must not replicate the same top-down development model that it critiques in China.

A balanced approach is needed—one that ensures hydropower development while safeguarding environmental and community concerns. Failure to do so could turn a national security measure into an internal crisis, alienating local communities in the name of countering China.