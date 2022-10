Arunachal Guv B D Mishra Given Additional Charge Of Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, B D Mishra, has been given additional charge of Meghalaya, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The development comes as incumbent Satya Pal Malik completed his term on October 3, it further said.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made,” Ajay Kumar Singh, the Press Secretary to the President, said in a communique.

Satya Pal Malik (76) completes his term on Monday, the press release said.

According to sources, the oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at 4.30 pm at Raj Bhavan.