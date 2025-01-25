ASEAN Lawmakers Call Myanmar Junta’s Cyber-Security Law A Threat To Freedom

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) has strongly opposed Myanmar’s military junta’s newly revived cyber-security law, warning that it poses a severe threat to fundamental freedoms and contradicts the constitutional principles of the country. The regional network of current and former lawmakers from Southeast Asia described the legislation as a strategic move by the junta to suppress dissent, curtail free expression, and violate the privacy of Myanmar’s citizens.

Expected to be enforced next week, the law grants sweeping powers to the military under the pretext of national security. According to APHR, these provisions allow the regime to censor public discourse, dominate digital platforms, and restrict access to independent information. Furthermore, the legislation institutionalizes mass surveillance, severely undermining privacy and individual freedoms while obstructing the efforts of pro-democracy advocates and civil society organizations working towards justice and accountability.

“The true purpose of this law is to eliminate any opposition to the regime and solidify its grip on power,” said Mercy Chriesty Barends, APHR co-chairperson and a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives. She further noted that the law contradicts Myanmar’s constitution, which guarantees the right to free expression and privacy. “As parliamentarians committed to defending human rights, we stand unequivocally with the people of Myanmar and the activists, journalists, and civil society groups who are directly threatened by this oppressive measure,” she asserted.

One of the most controversial aspects of the law is its criminalization of virtual private networks (VPNs), which are widely used to bypass censorship and access independent sources of information. APHR has expressed deep concern that this measure is aimed at tightening the junta’s control over online activities, creating an atmosphere of fear and constant surveillance.

“This law’s demand for forced data handovers and invasive monitoring highlights the regime’s blatant disregard for both human rights and constitutional guidelines,” said Charles Santiago, APHR co-chairperson and former Malaysian lawmaker. He emphasized that the legislation not only violates the fundamental freedoms of Myanmar’s citizens but also erodes the rule of law by enacting measures that contradict constitutional protections. “This is nothing short of a formalisation of the junta’s escalating abuses,” he added.

APHR board member and Philippine lawmaker Arlene D Brosas urged the immediate withdrawal of the proposed law, recalling that it was shelved in previous years due to widespread national and international opposition. She stressed that the current draft remains equally oppressive and requires urgent resistance from both the regional and global community.

If implemented, the law will significantly restrict Myanmar’s online civic space, threatening freedom of expression, association, and access to information. APHR argues that its provisions are intentionally designed to expand state surveillance, silence dissent, and suppress political opposition. The group is calling for a strong and united response from the international community to counter this move.

The network of lawmakers has urged governments, media organizations, and human rights bodies to condemn the legislation and apply diplomatic pressure on Myanmar’s military regime to abandon it.

“This draconian law must be repealed urgently,” stated Rangsiman Rome, APHR board member and Thai parliamentarian. He emphasized that Myanmar’s citizens deserve a future where their rights are upheld, their voices are heard, and their freedoms are protected. “Otherwise, this law will only further tighten the junta’s grip on power, suffocating freedoms and entrenching their illegitimate control over the country,” he concluded.

