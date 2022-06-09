Assam Cabinet: Newly Inducted Ministers Take Oath

The newly inducted ministers of Assam cabinet took oath on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The oath of office has been administered by Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi.

With the two new ministers, the cabinet strength rose to 16.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet. Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 10 last year.

The newly inducted ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah has been allotted the port folio of Minister of Public health Engineering, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism department while Nandita Garlosa has been allotted the port folio as the Minister of Power, Cooperation Department, Mines & Minerals and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Department.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been allotted the Home department, Personnel department, Public Works department and any other department not allotted to any ministers.

Ranjit Kumar Das has been allotted the department of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister Atul Bora has been allotted the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department, Border Area Development department and Implementation of Assam Accord department.

Meanwhile, Urkhao Gwra Brahma has been allotted the Handloom & Textile department, Soil Conservation department and Welfare of Bodoland department.

Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has been allotted the department of Environment & Forests, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities.

Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has been allotted the department of Transport, Fisheries and Excise.

Minister Keshab Mahanta has been allotted with the department of Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, Science & Technology and Information Technology.

Moreover, Minister Ranoj Pegu has been allotted with Education department, Tribal Welfare and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture department while Minister Ashok Singhal has been allotted the department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation department.

Minister Jogen Mohan has been allotted the Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Hills Area Development Department.

Minister Sanjay Kishan has been allotted with Welfare of Tea Tribes department and Labour Welfare department.

Ajanta Neog has been allotted the port Folio of Finance Minister and Women & Child Development.

Pijush Hazarika has been allotted the department of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Justice & Empowerment.

Minister Bimal Bora has been allotted with the department of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs.