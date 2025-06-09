Assam: Beef Found in Dhubri Temple Premises, Section 188 Imposed

A tense situation has unfolded in Assam’s Dhubri town following the recovery of beef from the premises of a temple in Ward No. 3 on Sunday. The incident sparked widespread unrest, prompting immediate intervention by the district administration.

According to reports, after the recovery of the prohibited meat from the premises of the Hanuman Mandir, tensions flared across the locality. Late Sunday night, the administration carried out an eviction drive using bulldozers to demolish shops allegedly involved in the sale of beef.

Fresh violence broke out on Monday when miscreants reportedly attacked vegetable vendors and e-rickshaw drivers near Dhubri Magistrate Colony and New Market. Police rushed to the scene and fired blank rounds into the air to disperse the mob and regain control of the situation.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police, along with other senior officials, reached the spot and are closely monitoring developments. As a precautionary measure, shops and commercial establishments in the affected areas have shut down.

Security forces remain on high alert as efforts continue to restore normalcy.

In light of the ongoing tension, the Dhubri district administration has imposed Section188 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to maintain law and order. Under the order, all shops and business establishments in Dhubri town are to remain closed until further notice. Public gatherings of five or more individuals have been strictly prohibited.

The administration has also banned rallies, processions, and public meetings to prevent further escalation. However, emergency services have been exempted from these restrictions and will operate without interruption.

Security has been tightened in sensitive areas, and authorities have urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

