BJP National President JP Nadda Lands In Guwahati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda landed in Guwahati on Monday to a warm welcome from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other party leaders and workers.

Nadda arrived on a special flight directly from Agartala.

Apart from the CM, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria, MP Dilip Saikia and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal were among those present to greet Nadda.

Moreover, the BJP national president landed to tight security arrangements at the Guwahati airport.

As a part of his welcome, a dance troupe has been arranged to present the Bihu dance for Nadda's liking.

Nadda is scheduled to visit the Kamakhya temple in the city at around 4.30 pm, from where, he will head to the newly constructed North East BJP office 'Padma Bhawan' in the Uzanbazar area.