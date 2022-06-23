Assam: Body Recovered In Guwahati Outskirts

Yet another body was recovered under mysterious circumstances on the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to ascertained.

As per reports, the body was spotted by locals from the Rani Reserve Forest area after which they informed the police.

Soon after, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into to the incident.

The cause of his death has been ascertained yet.

Earlier yesterday, a youth was found dead in Guwahati’s Satgaon area triggering panic among locals.

According to reports, the deceased youth has been identified as Isak Marak. His body was recovered from a drain few yards away from his residence located at Puberun Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the body had bruises on the legs like he was dragged and also a injury mark on the neck, police informed.