Maha Crisis: Ready To Quit MVA Govt, Sanjay Raut Tells Rebels

Amid spiraling political situation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the party is ready to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if the rebel MLA’s camping in Guwahati returns to Mumbai and discuss the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Currently, there are 42 Sena MLAs and nine independents camping with former Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde which has plunged the party-led state government into a crisis. The NCP and Congress also share power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

"You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don't write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp," Raut told reporters here.

“The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks. Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

On Wednesday, CM Thackeray said he would quit the post amid the crisis and later also vacated the official CM residence in South Mumbai before moving to his family home ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra.