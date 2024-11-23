Assam Bypolls: BJP, AGP, and UPPL Ahead in Early Counting

The by-elections for five Assam assembly constituencies are underway, with early trends showing close contests across the state.

In Samaguri, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma is leading by 71 votes, while in Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is ahead by 69 votes.

The race in Behali is tight, with Congress candidate Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, leading by 25 votes.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is maintaining a strong lead of 132 votes, and in Sidli, UPPL candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead by 32 votes.

These by-elections are being contested in five constituencies—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.

In Samaguri, Congress has fielded Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma. In Behali, Jayanta Borah of Congress is facing Diganta Ghatowal of BJP, Lakhikanta Kurmi from CPI(ML), and Ananta Gogoi from AAP.

The contest in Bongaigaon is a direct face-off between AGP’s Diptimayee Choudhury and Congress’ Brajenjit Singha. In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is competing against Congress nominee Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

In Sidli, Congress has fielded Sanjib Warie after a two-decade gap, who is competing with Nirmal Kumar Brahma of UPPL and Suddho Kumar Basumatary from BPF.

Among these constituencies, Samaguri was previously held by Congress, while the remaining four were part of the BJP-led alliance's tally. Currently, the BJP holds 61 seats in Assam’s 126-member assembly, with its allies AGP and UPPL holding eight and six seats, respectively.

The results are likely to be declared by evening.