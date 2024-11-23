Vote Counting Begins for Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls; and Bypolls in 15 States Including Assam

Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jharkhand Assembly polls, and bypolls in 15 states including Assam began at 8 AM today. Visuals from counting centres in Maharashtra showcased election officials preparing for the decisive process that will determine the fate of candidates.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on November 20 saw a significant 66.05% voter turnout, up from 61% in 2019. This increase is being interpreted positively by both the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

• Mahayuti Alliance: BJP (148 seats), Shiv Sena (80 seats), NCP (52 seats), with six other seats.

• MVA Alliance: Congress (102 seats), Shiv Sena (UBT) (96 seats), NCP (86 seats).

In 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54, and Congress 44.State Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam attributed the 5% rise in voter participation to strategic planning, crediting nearly six lakh officials for ensuring a smooth voting process.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: INDIA Bloc vs BJP Alliance

In Jharkhand, polling for 43 of the 81 assembly seats took place on November 13. The INDIA bloc, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), faces off against the BJP and its allies.

• INDIA Bloc: JMM (43 seats), Congress (30 seats), RJD (6 seats), CPI(ML) (4 seats).

• BJP Alliance: BJP (68 seats), AJSU (10 seats), JD(U) (2 seats), LJP (1 seat).

In 2019, the JMM secured 30 seats, while the BJP and Congress won 25 and 16 seats, respectively.

Bypolls Across 15 States: High-Stakes Battles in Assam and Beyond

Bypolls were conducted for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies. In Kerala’s Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut, adding intrigue to the race.

In Assam, five constituencies—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—are being contested.

• Key Contests:

Samaguri: Congress fielded Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, against BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Behali: Congress’ Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, is facing Diganta Ghatowal (BJP), Lakhikanta Kurmi (CPI[ML]), and Ananta Gogoi (AAP).

Bongaigaon: Diptimayee Choudhury (AGP) is in a direct contest with Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.

Dholai: BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is up against Congress nominee Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

Sidli: Congress, after two decades, had fielded Sanjib Warie, competing against Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL) and Suddho Kumar Basumatary (BPF).

Of these seats, only Samaguri was previously held by Congress, with the remaining four part of the BJP-led alliance’s tally. The BJP currently holds 61 seats in Assam’s 126-member assembly, while its allies AGP and UPPL hold eight and six seats, respectively.

Results Expected by Evening

Counting trends are anticipated within the first two hours, with results likely by evening.