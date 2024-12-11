Assam Cabinet Eases Land Patta Process For Civil Societies

The Assam cabinet has approved measures to simplify the process for civil society organizations to receive land pattas under Mission Basundhara, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday. The decision aims to remove barriers faced by Namghars, temples, schools, clubs, Mahila Sanghas, and cultural organizations, making it easier for them to benefit from the scheme.

One key change is the removal of the requirement for organizations to submit a three-year audit report from a Chartered Accountant when registering. Sarma explained that this step had been a deterrent for many organizations seeking land pattas. "The primary goal of Mission Basundhara is to allocate land to these entities, but the need for a CA audit report was posing difficulties," he said.

Registration Renewal Fine Waived

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to waive fines for the renewal of expired registrations. Many organizations had refrained from renewing their registrations due to fines ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, which had prevented them from availing the benefits of the scheme. Sarma emphasized that this new measure will encourage more organizations to take advantage of the initiative.

