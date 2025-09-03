Assam CM Hands Out Cheques to Over 31,000 Women Entrepreneurs

In a major push for women’s empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday rolled out the distribution of seed capital under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in the Hojai Assembly constituency.

At the ceremony, cheques of Rs 10,000 each were handed over to 31,910 members of self-help groups (SHGs), bringing the total disbursal for the day close to Rs 32 crore. The women beneficiaries are engaged in diverse livelihood activities, ranging from goat rearing and poultry farming to paddy cultivation, handicrafts, piggery, fisheries, and dairy production.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said empowering women lies at the heart of his government’s vision for a prosperous Assam.

“When we empower a woman, we empower the entire society. Our government’s mission is to help women become self-reliant so that they can play an equal role in Assam’s progress,” CM Sarma said.

He expressed confidence that the initial capital would help women scale up their ventures and boost the rural economy. Those who put the amount to productive use, he added, would become eligible for further assistance of Rs 25,000 and eventually Rs 50,000.

The Chief Minister also announced a series of upcoming welfare measures. From September, beneficiaries under the Orunodoischeme will receive an additional subsidy of Rs 250 for purchasing LPG cylinders. Starting November next year, ration card holders will be able to buy rice, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates.

CM Sarma highlighted the progress made so far, noting that out of 40 lakh women linked with SHGs in the state, nearly 10 lakh have already become “lakhpatis.”

“With schemes like this, we hope to see many more success stories. This initiative will give a new dimension to women’s empowerment in Assam,” he remarked.

The distribution drive in Hojai is part of a wider statewide plan under which the government aims to inject Rs 3,200 crore into women-led enterprises across Assam. According to CM Sarma, the ultimate goal is to make the state more self-reliant by strengthening women at the grassroots.

Tuesday’s function was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Ramkrishna Ghosh and Shibu Mishra, Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Chairman Shiladitya Deb, Hojai Zila Parishad Chairperson Junti Bora, Hojai Municipality Board Chairperson Chaturthi Rani Biswas, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Director Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, senior district officials, and local dignitaries.

Also Read: "I Can Jail Him If I Wish", Assam CM Warns Madani to Lower His Pride