Assam CM Flags Off Lachit Divas Celebrations In Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the chief guest Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law & Justice, Government of India on Wednesday flagged off the Lachit Divas cultural celebrations in the national capital at Sunder Nursery.

The celebrations of Lachit Divas will come to an end with a three-day finale from November 23 to 25 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the last day's events.

This is the first time the legendary Ahom Army General Lachit Borphukan and his achievements are celebrated outside his home state to pay nationwide tribute to mark the leader's 400 birth anniversary.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, he was known for his extraordinary military intelligence for defeating the Mughals, thereby halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat. The grand event is being marked on the sidelines of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The programme kickstarted with a traditional prayer of the Tai Ahom community followed by a Sattriya performance on Sita Uddhar by Mridusmita Das Bora and team, a medley of folk dances of Assam presentation by maestro Ranjit Gogoi and a drama depicting the illustrious life of Lachit Borphukan. Popular Assamese singer Papon set the stage on fire with his enchanting performance of Assam's unique folk music.