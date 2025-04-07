Assam CM Shares Spiritual Moments from Dashami Puja at his Residence in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed the sacred rituals of Dashami Puja at his residence in Guwahati on Monday, marking the culmination of the Chaitra Navratri celebrations. The Chief Minister offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state and its people.

Advertisment

In a social media post shared by the Chief Minister’s Office on platform X, it was stated, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa performed the sacred rituals of Dashami Puja today, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state and its people.”

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa performed the sacred rituals of Dashami Puja today, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state and its people. pic.twitter.com/ayI0inPIek — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 7, 2025

The Chief Minister also posted a few pictures from his personal account on X.

दशमी पूजा और विसर्जन के साथ आज बासंती दुर्गा पूजा का समापन करते हुए माँ दुर्गा की प्रतिमा का विधिपूर्वक विसर्जन किया गया। माँ की कृपा हम सभी पर सदैव बनी रहे और आने वाले वर्ष में हमें पुनः माँ की सेवा करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हो, यही हमारी प्रार्थना है।



जय माँ दुर्गा 🚩 pic.twitter.com/HAPImum5Op — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 7, 2025

The puja was conducted a day after the Chief Minister performed the 'Maha Aarti' at his residence on the occasion of Ram Navami, which marks the conclusion of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. Extending his greetings on Ram Navami, the Chief Minister had earlier posted, “Crown jewel of the Raghu dynasty, son of Dasharatha, victory to Sita's beloved Ramchandra. Heartfelt greetings on Ram Navami.”

Ram Navami, celebrated with great fervour across India, commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. It also marks the end of Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is a spring-time festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navdurga. It is one of the two major Navratri celebrations observed across the country, the other being Shardiya Navratri in autumn.

Throughout the nine days, devotees fast, perform rituals like Ghatasthapana (invocation of Goddess Shakti), and worship the various incarnations of the goddess, each representing different aspects of strength, wisdom, and peace. The festival also honours Maha Gauri, the embodiment of serenity and purity, on its final days.

Also Read: Assam CM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 110.75 Cr in Jorhat