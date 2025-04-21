Assam CM Turns the Tables on SC Row: Congress Has Long Targeted Judges, Not BJP

Amid the growing controversy over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments targeting the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has turned the spotlight on the Congress, accusing the party of repeatedly undermining the judiciary when verdicts do not align with its political stance.

In a detailed post on X, CM Sarma stressed the importance of maintaining consistency and integrity while responding to judicial decisions.

"Respecting the judiciary shouldn't be contingent upon the favourability of its decisions. Selective approbation erodes public trust and the foundational principles of our democracy," he wrote.

The Chief Minister pointed to several past instances where, he alleged, the Congress had attempted to discredit judges and judicial rulings. He recalled the impeachment motion against then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, calling it a politically motivated move "initiated without substantial evidence."

He further cited the backlash against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi after his verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case and noted that Justice Arun Mishra was "targeted for his judgments and perceived proximity to the executive."

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, now the Chief Justice of India, also faced "undue scrutiny," CM Sarma noted, claiming this reflected a pattern where opposition criticism intensified whenever judicial outcomes did not meet their political expectations.

He also took aim at the Congress’s criticism of Justice S. Abdul Nazeer’s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh soon after his retirement, stating that similar appointments had been made in the past without controversy.

"Despite similar appointments in the past, Congress alleged that Justice Nazeer’s gubernatorial role compromised judicial independence," CM Sarma posted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently upheld the independence and dignity of the judiciary as a cornerstone of India’s democracy.



Recently, Hon’ble BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji reaffirmed this commitment by distancing the party from remarks made by Hon’ble MP Shri… pic.twitter.com/iI2yqPogVB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 20, 2025

Defending the BJP’s stance on the judiciary, CM Sarma said the party "honours the judiciary's role impartially" and distanced itself from Dubey’s remarks. He added that BJP president J.P. Nadda had made it clear that the controversial statements were Dubey’s personal views and did not reflect the party’s position.

The controversy erupted after Nishikant Dubey, MP from Godda (Jharkhand), made inflammatory remarks accusing the Supreme Court of "inciting religious wars" and questioned its legislative authority. He went as far as saying the Parliament building should be shut down if courts were going to make laws, and blamed Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for "all civil wars happening in the country."

Dubey also took aim at previous Supreme Court decisions, including the decriminalisation of homosexuality and rulings on religious matters, further fueling the political firestorm.

The Congress has demanded accountability for Dubey’s statements, calling them an attack on the independence of the judiciary and a threat to constitutional balance.

