Assam Congress Convenes Crucial Meeting, Charts Strategy for Upcoming Polls

The Political Affairs Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) convened a crucial meeting on Sunday to deliberate on the party's organizational strength and preparations for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Advertisment

Several key decisions were taken during the six-hour-long meeting held at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. In a statement released by the Assam Congress said that during the meeting, it was decided to establish a district-level Political Affairs Committee within a week. These committees will assess and report on the organizational activities of the party in their respective districts.

Special attention was given to appointing block-level presidents in newly created constituencies after the delimitation process. The district committees will finalize these appointments and forward their recommendations to the state committee.

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, addressing the media after the meeting, stated that newly appointed block presidents must be under the age of 50. However, individuals over 50 currently holding such positions will retain their roles.

Further, to oversee panchayat election preparations, a dedicated committee comprising MP Rakibul Hussain, former MP Ripun Bora, and senior leader Pranati Phukan was formed, with General Secretary Sanju Barua designated as the coordinator.

Bhupen Borah emphasized that any recommendations from party leaders regarding candidates for the Panchayat elections must be submitted in writing, with the proposers taking responsibility for the electoral outcome of their suggested candidates. Additionally, for the Panchayat and Autonomous Council elections, district-level committees are authorized to discuss and form alliances with like-minded anti-BJP parties. However, the President noted that certain complexities at the Panchayat level would require careful negotiation.

In a bid to enhance representation across various communities, the Congress plans to prioritize appointing district presidents from diverse socio-cultural groups, including tea tribes and other indigenous communities.

The meeting also finalized the operational framework for a digital membership drive under the guidance of AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh.

Looking ahead, Borah announced that the state’s Political Affairs Committee intends to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi by January 2025 to discuss strategies for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.