PM Modi Unveils National Emblem Statue Atop Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

Weighing 9500 kilograms, the emblem is made of bronze and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

To support the emblem, a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has also been constructed.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

Following the unveiling, PM Modi also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri were also present during the occasion.