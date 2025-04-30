Assam HS Results 2025 Declared; No Toppers Announced This Year

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) officially declared the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2025 on Wednesday at 9 AM.

Students who appeared for the final exams can now check their results on the official ASSEB websites. The results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—have been announced.

In the Arts stream, a total of 2,26,756 students appeared for the exams. Among them, 49,577 students achieved First Division, 80,650 passed in Second Division, and 53,518 cleared the exam in Third Division. A total of 1,84,745 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.03%. The pass percentage for male students stood at 78.42%, while female students outperformed with a pass rate of 82.95%.

The Science stream saw 56,909 students appearing for the exam. Of these, 25,827 students secured First Division, 19,286 passed in Second Division, and 3,196 cleared the exam in Third Division. With 48,309 students passing in the Science stream, the overall pass percentage reached 84.88%. Female students in Science led with a pass percentage of 85.54%, compared to male students who had a pass percentage of 84.39%.

In the Commerce stream, 17,746 students appeared for the examination. Among them, 6,519 students secured First Division, 5,760 passed in Second Division, and 2,305 cleared the exam in Third Division. With a total of 14,584 students passing, the Commerce stream had an overall pass percentage of 82.18%. Female candidates in Commerce again outperformed their male counterparts, with a pass percentage of 82.40% as compared to 82.08% for male students.

Interestingly, the ASSEB did not announce any toppers this year.

The Vocational stream saw a passing percentage of 68.55%, with female candidates leading the way with a pass percentage of 74.39%, while male students had a pass percentage of 65.53%.

District-wise Performance Highlights

Arts Stream:

Baksa district emerged as the top performer in the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 95.21%.

Darrang secured the second spot with a pass rate of 93.82%.

However, Cachar district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state, with only 58.96% of students passing.

Other districts with strong performances in Arts include Sivasagar (90.78%), Lakhimpur (90.50%), Dhemaji (89.82%), and Nalbari (89.27%). Kamrup Metro, however, had a pass percentage of 74.57%.

Science Stream:

West Karbi Anglong topped the Science stream with an outstanding 100% pass rate.

Sivasagar secured second place with a pass percentage of 97.13%, and Baksa claimed the third spot with 95.66%.

Other top-performing districts in Science include Bajali (90.12%), Darrang (92.38%), and Jorhat (93.48%).

Kamrup Metro recorded a pass percentage of 81.41%, while Nagaon achieved 87.67%.

On the flip side, Dima Hasao recorded the lowest pass percentage in Science with only 56.27% of students clearing the exams.

Commerce Stream:

South Salmara achieved the best performance in the Commerce stream, with a perfect 100% pass rate. The district had 11 students, with two securing First Division and nine in Second Division.

Students can download their marksheets quickly and securely, use any of the following 12 authorized portals:

AHSEC Official Website: ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam Result: assamresult.in

Assam Job Alerts: assamjobalerts.com

India Results: indiaresults.com

Schools9: schools9.com

Shiksha Results: results.shiksha

iResults (I): iresults.in

iResults (Net): iresults.net

Vidya Vision: vidyavision.com

Jagran Josh: jagranjosh.com

NDTV Education: ndtv.com

The Indian Express: indianexpress.com