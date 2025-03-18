Assam Human Rights Commission Warns PWD Engineer Over Public Inconvenience in Guwahati

The Public Works Department (PWD) has come under scrutiny for allegedly causing unnecessary harassment to the public in the name of constructing a flyover in Guwahati. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Assam Human Rights Commission issued a warning to the concerned engineer on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure development, the commission stated, “We need development, and the government will continue its developmental work. You must cooperate with the government.”

To address public grievances, the commission has directed authorities to sprinkle water on the roads three times a day to minimize dust pollution. Additionally, instructions have been given to remove soil accumulated between the posts and to repair the damaged road to ease commuter movement.

Raising concerns over official inaction, the commission remarked, “The responsibility lay with the Deputy Commissioner, but no action has been taken.”

The commission further revealed that a case had been filed 20 days ago regarding the issue, yet no significant progress had been observed. “So far, we have received around seven complaints about the condition of the road,” it added.

The matter has sparked growing concerns among commuters, who continue to face difficulties due to the ongoing construction work.

