Guwahati Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Urban Flooding Worsens

Guwahati is once again reeling under the impact of intense monsoon fury, as unrelenting rainfall and gusty winds since May 29 have thrown life out of gear. What started as a heavy downpour quickly turned into a city-wide crisis, flooding streets, halting traffic, and raising fresh questions over the city’s flood preparedness.

In Jorabat, on the outskirts of the capital, a familiar nightmare resurfaced as artificial flooding submerged the National Highway connecting upper Assam to the heart of the city. Water levels on the highway rose to as much as three feet in some areas, creating hazardous conditions for vehicles that continued to ply through the waterlogged roads at great risk. With rain showing no signs of letting up, the situation threatens to worsen in the coming hours.

Back in the city, chaos unfolded across major localities. Chandmari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, Beltola, Rukminigaon, Rajgarh, Satgaon, Six Mile and Nabin Nagar among several other places turned into waterlogged islands. Streets morphed into muddy canals, while cars stalled in floodwaters and residents waded through waist-deep water just to get by. Commuters during the peak morning rush on May 30 found themselves trapped, unable to navigate submerged roads.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was deployed with rubber boats in several low-lying pockets, where residents had to be assisted or rescued. Blocked drainage systems, incomplete construction work, and poor urban planning contributed significantly to the scale of the disaster.

Adding to the woes, the Inland Water Transport Department was forced to suspend the ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati—an essential mode of transport for thousands. With the Brahmaputra swelling and riverbanks becoming unsafe, all ferry operations will remain suspended until weather conditions stabilize.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam, forecasting continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts, including Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao. Flash floods, landslides, and further urban flooding are imminent threats in these regions, particularly with strong winds expected to reach up to 60 km/h as a deep depression intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

In Guwahati alone, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has flagged 366 areas as landslide-prone. Citizens have been strongly advised to remain indoors, avoid travel in hilly or low-lying areas, and follow safety advisories closely.

The early onset of monsoon, coupled with crumbling urban infrastructure, has once again exposed the capital's fragility in the face of extreme weather. With every passing year, Guwahati’s brush with urban flooding becomes more intense and more frequent—an ominous signal that the city’s development must now include urgent, climate-resilient infrastructure overhauls. For now, as floodwaters rise, so does the anxiety of its people—trapped in a city drowning in its own negligence.