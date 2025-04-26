Assam Man Arrested for Posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced the arrest of a man for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook, in what is being seen as part of the government’s intensified response following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The accused, identified as Md Mustak Ahmed alias Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed, hails from Saykut village under the jurisdiction of Karimganj Police Station. He was taken into custody late Friday night.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Md Mustak Ahmed @ Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed from Saykut village under Karimganj Police Station, was arrested last night for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook.”

Earlier yesterday, the Chief Minister informed that a total of a seven individuals were arrested who were involved in defending Pakistan on social media.

CM Sarma took to his X handle and declared that the ongoing arrests were part of a broader effort to swiftly act against any such sympathies. “We will not tolerate any form of defense for Pakistan, whether in the form of social media posts or verbal statements,” he asserted, adding that further arrests were expected.

He said that the individuals were detained for expressing support for Pakistan or its actions related to the Pahalgam attack. The Chief Minister made it clear that the state government would pursue strict legal measures against those attempting to justify terrorism in any form.

The arrest comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indian nationals. Several others were injured in the assault, which has triggered nationwide outrage and calls for stringent action against terrorism and its sympathizers.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have begun demolishing properties linked to suspected terrorists believed to be involved in the Pahalgam attack. Security forces, along with local administration, demolished a house in Chotipora village in Shopian district reportedly linked to a militant involved in the April 22 attack.

In another operation, the house of Zakir Ahmad Ganie, a suspect in the attack, was also demolished in Mutalhama village of Kulgam district. Ganie has allegedly been active in terror activities since 2023 and is believed to have played a role in the coordinated assault that left 26 dead, including a Nepali tourist.

Earlier on Friday, security personnel demolished the residence of wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree. A resident of Guree village in Anantnag’s Bijbehara block, Adil Guree is considered one of the key operatives behind the deadly attack. Authorities have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Adil had reportedly travelled illegally to Pakistan in 2018, where he is believed to have undergone terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year. Alongside Adil, two Pakistani nationals have also been declared most wanted in connection with the attack.

