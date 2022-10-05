Assam Man Murdered By Coworkers at Kerala Beach

A man hailing from Assam was allegedly killed by two of his coworkers at Koyilandy beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Dulu Rajbongshi.

According to reports, the incident took place when the trio got into a verbal argument, which later escalated.

The two suspects, identified as Manoranjan and Lakshmi, allegedly strangled Dulu to death before drowning him in the sea.

It is suspected that both the accused might have used psychotropic drugs prior to the incident.

Both of them have been arrested and deceased’s body was taken to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital.

Further investigation is on.