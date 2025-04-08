Assam Man Murders Wife Over Love Affair In Mizoram

A 40-year-old man from Assam is on the run after his wife was found brutally murdered in a remote farm hut near the Assam-Mizoram border, prompting a massive search operation by police in both states.

The victim, 35-year-old Hassan Begum Barbhuiya, was allegedly killed by her husband, Khalil Uddin Barbhuiya, inside a hut located in the Zukbual paddy fields near Buhchangphai village in Mizoram’s Kolasib district. The area, known for its rice cultivation, lies close to the inter-state boundary.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday while children were reportedly playing nearby. The murder came to light only the next day, when a local landowner who had employed the couple to tend his paddy fields lodged a complaint at the Vairengte police station.

Initial findings suggest that the victim was attacked with a sharp-edged machete. A postmortem was conducted at Kolasib district hospital before the body was transported to her native village in Hailakandi district, Assam.

Investigations revealed that Hassan had visited her hometown in late March and was believed to have eloped with a man suspected to be her lover. Upon discovering her whereabouts, Khalil, accompanied by a few acquaintances, brought her back to the farm hut. The fatal incident occurred shortly after her return.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace Khalil, who fled the scene immediately after the crime.

