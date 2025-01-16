Assam: Woman Allegedly Killed by Lover, Body Found Floating in River

A chilling and brutal crime has shaken the quiet town of Dibrugarh, as a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped, murdered, and left in a shocking state in the Sessa River. The horrific incident unfolded at Bokul Maj Gaon, Chapori Line, where the young woman, identified as Sobha Majhi, was last seen alive on January 9.

For five agonizing days, Sobha’s family and friends searched desperately for her, only to find her lifeless body on January 13, floating in the river. Locals who discovered her body were horrified to see clear signs of physical trauma all over her.

The prime suspect, Barun Murah from Lahowal’s Timona, has since been arrested. Reports suggest that the two shared a romantic relationship, but this tragedy has cast a dark shadow over what should have been a love story.

Earlier today, protesters, enraged by the gruesome murder, gathered outside the Lahowal Police Station, demanding swift justice for the young woman.

Chanting "Lahowal Thana Murdabad," their voices echoed the community’s outrage at the horrific crime.

"We want justice. This is totally a murder. How can someone do such a thing? We demand a thorough investigation, and the culprits must be punished," one of the protesters declared.

Sobha’s sister has accused Barun Murah, who allegedly called Sabha on the afternoon of January 9, before she left home and vanished. "Barun was my sister's lover, and he is the one who killed her," she said, her voice trembling with grief and anger.

