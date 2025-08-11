Assam: Massive Rs 2.5 Crore Ganja Consignment Seized In Silchar, One Held

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized a massive consignment of ganja worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore in Silchar.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle coming from Tripura and recovered 362 kg of ganja during a thorough search.

The accused, identified as Pradip Kar, was taken into custody. Further investigation is on to unearth further linkages.

Earlier this month, a joint operation by the Garchuk Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) led to the seizure of 30 kilograms of ganja near Garchuk, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The contraband was intercepted from a Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS01ES9991, which was en route from Goreswar to Guwahati. Acting on specific intelligence, the police team tracked the suspicious vehicle and apprehended it near the Garchuk area.

During the search, a massive haul of ganja was recovered, reportedly trafficked by a notorious supplier identified as Dwithung Boro. According to sources, Boro is a former member of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

