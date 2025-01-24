Assam Minister Hails Sitajakhala's Contribution to Dairy Sector and Local Welfare

Assam Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Sitajakhala Milk Producers Cooperative Society (SDUSS) for its exceptional work and impact.

Advertisment

In his letter addressed to Chairman Ranjib Sharma, Paul lauded the cooperative's remarkable longevity since its establishment in 1958, highlighting its significant role in improving the lives of its members, particularly the 750 farmers, more than 30 percent of whom are women.

The cooperative's achievement in building and maintaining its own milk processing plant, which processes 15,000 liters of milk daily, reflects its resilience, vision, and commitment to both its members and the wider community. Paul stressed the cooperative's coordination and efficiency, acknowledging the dedication and hard work that goes into its operations.

The minister also praised Sitajakhala for its altruistic activities, which extend beyond dairy production. He noted that the cooperative’s efforts to support social welfare programs, foster local development, and improve the livelihoods of farmers demonstrate its deep commitment to the community.

“The cooperative stands as an exemplary model of how ethical, community-driven businesses can bring lasting positive change,” Paul wrote. He also praised Sitajakhala for its strong role in the dairy sector of Assam, stating that its dedication continues to inspire others.

The Sitajakhala Milk Producers Cooperative Society, based in Sitajakhala, Jagiroad in the Morigaon district, produces a variety of dairy products, including pasteurized milk, curd, ghee, paneer, butter, buttermilk, and lassi. These products support both local dietary needs and the cooperative’s economic sustainability.

With a continued focus on community-driven growth and development, Sitajakhala stands as a key player in the dairy sector of Assam, earning well-deserved recognition for its contributions.

Also Read: India Maintains Global Lead in Milk Production, Reports 3.78% Growth in 2023-24