Assam: Muslim-Majority Village Puts Up Banner to Prevent Entry of Evicted Families

In the midst of Assam’s ongoing eviction operations, the community of Buklung, a Muslim-majority village in Kampur under Assam’s Nagaon district, has taken a distinctive initiative. The local mosque committee, together with residents, installed a banner at the village entrance to prevent entry of individuals recently displaced by the state’s eviction efforts.

The text on the banner clearly states that anyone evicted in connection with government drives is not permitted to enter the village.

The banner reads: “Any person evicted under the ongoing eviction drive will not be allowed to enter this village. If anyone attempts to do so, the administration will take appropriate action.”

This move comes against a backdrop of large-scale eviction drives across Assam. In Uriamghat (Golaghat district), authorities demolished over 120 structures spanning 4.2 hectares in a forest reserve on the first day alone, illustrating the scale and speed of these operations.

In Dhubri, over a thousand families have been evicted from villages across government-claimed lands. The drive has sparked protests in some areas, with reports of unrest and use of police force to maintain order. Despite tensions, district authorities have claimed to offer compensation and relocation options to those affected.

Meanwhile, Nalbari district saw nearly a hundred families removed from grazing reserve lands earlier this year. Although many residents sought legal intervention, most vacated voluntarily after court orders upheld the eviction. Officials reported that prior notices were issued and that the cleared land was originally earmarked for public use.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said these drives are conducted systematically, legally and with verification, targeting illegal encroachments such as state reserves and grazing lands.

Many displaced families are said to be moving toward central Assam, including districts like Nagaon and Morigaon. They reportedly left their homes ahead of eviction drives and are now looking for places to settle.

Hence, with the state government continuing eviction operations across Assam, the fear of unplanned settlement or law and order issues has grown in many villages.

Actions like those taken by Buklung villagers show how local communities are reacting on the ground: some supporting the state’s eviction process, others concerned about what happens to those displaced.

