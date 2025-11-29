Assam Nagaon Eviction Drive Displaces 1,500 Families from Reserved Forest Land

A large-scale eviction drive was launched today in Assam’s Nagaon district to clear encroachments from 795 hectares of reserved forest land, affecting around 1,500 families, officials said.

The operation began in the Lutimari area in the morning under heavy security.

Notices had been served three months ago, giving residents two months to vacate. Authorities later extended the deadline by one month at the request of the encroachers.

Over 1,100 families, living in both pucca and kuccha houses, have already dismantled their illegally built structures and relocated. Authorities said demolition of the remaining homes is underway.

Some residents claimed they had lived in the area for over 40 years and were unaware it was forest land.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that since May 2021, more than 160 sq km of land has been cleared of encroachments, with over 50,000 people evicted. The drives, paused briefly, resumed from June 16, resulting in the displacement of over 5,000 families.

Most of those displaced are from the East Bengal Origin Muslims, who say their ancestors settled in these areas after losing land in riverine ‘char’ regions due to Brahmaputra erosion.