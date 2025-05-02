Assam Panchayat Polls Phase 1 Voting Today Across 14 Districts

The first phase of the high-stakes panchayat elections in Assam is set to take place today, with polling to be conducted across 14 districts in the upper, northern, and Barak Valley regions of the state. Authorities have completed all preparations, with polling scheduled from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM under tight security arrangements.

The second phase of polling is set to commence on May 7, with results to be declared on May 11.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, around 11% of the total 12,916 polling stations have been designated as “critical” based on their previous polling history. These classifications are typically due to unusually high voter turnout or instances of a single candidate receiving a disproportionately large share of votes in past elections.

This rural election marks a contest between a united BJP-led alliance and a divided opposition, which has failed to reach consensus over seat-sharing arrangements.

In the first of the two-phase polls, elections will be held in 216 Zilla Parishad constituencies, 94 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies, and 1,139 Gaon Panchayats. A total of 639 candidates are contesting for Zilla Parishad seats, while 2,608 candidates are vying for Anchalik Panchayat positions.

Over 89.60 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote in this phase, comprising approximately 44.66 lakh male voters and 44.93 lakh female voters.

The districts going to polls in this phase include Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar highlighted the enhanced use of technology and randomization in the election process. "Districts have worked hard, and we believe the main objective—free, fair, and transparent elections—will be achieved more effectively than in previous panchayat polls," he said.

In a significant move aimed at depoliticizing the grassroots democratic process, candidates contesting for Gaon Panchayat ward member positions have not been allowed to represent any political party. They have not been allotted party symbols, making individual merit and personal outreach key to their success. However, candidates contesting for Anchalik and Zilla Parishad posts are permitted to run on party tickets and have been assigned their respective party symbols.

