Assam Police Arrest Two Militants in NHAI Extortion Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police have arrested two more individuals linked to the extortion racket targeting the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) road project in the Dima Hasao district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lantanlung Bariamtak (30) and Heliwang Newme (28), both reportedly holding the rank of Sergeant in the banned militant outfit NSCN (IM).

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh confirmed the arrests and said, “One 7.65mm pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition were recovered from them.”

The fresh arrests come in the wake of a recent fierce encounter in the same district where three NSCN (IM) militants were gunned down in a joint operation by Assam Police and Assam Rifles.

The deceased were identified as Gailuneing Pamei (49), a Captain in the NSCN (IM)'s Iloi Hau Battalion, ZLR-A Region; Haijeulungbe Daime (31), a Sergeant Major; and Shanvah Ahkonyah (30).

According to Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia, the operation also led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-series rifles, five magazines, 115 rounds of AK-series ammunition, two pistols with magazines, 10 bullets, two walkie-talkie sets, incriminating documents, ₹12,570 in cash, two mobile phones, and various other war-like stores.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

