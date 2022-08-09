Cattle Smuggling Bid Foiled In Assam's Kaliabor, 34 Animals Rescued

Assam police on Monday night foiled a cattle smuggling bid at Kaliabor in Nagaon district on Monday.

As many as 34 cattle heads were seized from a truck that was intercepted at Bagori in Kaliabor.

Sources informed that the truck was en route Meghalaya from Bokakhat.

The driver of the truck, identified as Saddam Hussain, was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Further investigation is on.

Last week, 15 cattle heads were seized in Manikpur’s Jamdaha of Bongaigaon district in Assam.

They were seized with the help of Gou Suraksha (Cow Protection) Maha Sangha Bongaigaon Committee.

Later, the seized cattle heads were handed over to Gerukabari Police Station in Manikpur.