Assam Police Foil Infiltration Bid; Six Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed at Border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed the arrest of six Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to infiltrate the state illegally. Taking to X, the Chief Minister praised the Sribhumi Police for swiftly foiling the infiltration attempt as part of the state’s intensified crackdown on unauthorized border crossings.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Md Monir, Md Ahidul Seikh, Azizul Seikh, Rokiya Bibi, Mh. Ahashan Ullah, and Md Haresh. In his post, CM Sarma reiterated Assam’s firm stance against illegal immigration, stating that all six individuals were apprehended and immediately pushed back.

"Assam stands firm! No infiltration will be tolerated. In a decisive operation, Sribhumi Police apprehended six infiltrators attempting to cross the border illegally. Acting with zero tolerance, all were arrested and pushed back immediately," the Chief Minister stated.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2025

This incident comes amid heightened vigilance across border areas and transport hubs. Just last week, in a coordinated operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, at Agartala Railway Station.

Preliminary investigations suggest the trio had illegally entered India and intended to travel further to southern states via Kolkata. Authorities suspect their movements may be linked to a broader human trafficking or illegal immigration network.

The arrested individuals from the Agartala operation have been identified as Kamrun Nessa (23) from Dhaka, and Md. Ismail Hossain (22) and Md. Noor Hossain (25), both residents of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

They are currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP Police Station, where a case has been registered.

