Assam Police Jawan Accused of Attempting to Rape Minor Girl in Hajo

A jawan of the Assam Police Battalion has been accused of allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Bagta village under Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The incident has triggered outrage in the locality as a policeman was involved in such a heinous crime.

The accused has been identified as Abani Kalita, a father of two, who is currently serving with the Assam Police Battalion. According to the victim’s family, the minor was alone near her grandmother’s residence when Kalita allegedly approached her and attempted to act on his inappropriate intentions.

The family claims that Kalita tried to forcibly assault the girl sexually near their home, taking advantage of the fact that she was alone at the time. The incident, they allege, has left the young girl deeply shaken.

Tensions in the village escalated further after the victim’s family accused Kalita’s wife of launching a verbal and physical attack on them when they attempted to raise their voice. The family alleges that Kalita’s wife not only abused them but also threatened them with serious consequences in an attempt to suppress the matter and protect her husband.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother lodged a formal FIR at Hajo Police Station against the accused.

The case has since drawn the attention of local right-wing organizations, including the Hindu Jagaran Manch and Bajrang Dal, who have extended their support to the victim’s family. Members of the local community have also rallied around the family, demanding a fair, impartial, and swift investigation into the allegations.

An investigation is reportedly underway.

