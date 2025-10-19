Assam Remembers Zubeen Garg: Statues Unveiled on First Month of His Demise

In a nearby village in Nagaon, the statue of Assam's heartthrobe Zubeen Garg which was completed in just 18 days. The statue was taken to Kaki today.

The unveiling was performed by Zubeen's fellow musicians and bandmate Raja Barua and Partha Pratim Goswami, along with Co singer Satabdi Borah and Sweety Das.

The event was marked by a full ceremonial tribute, including traditional instruments, sound of conch and devotional songs in honor of Zubeen.

Prominent figures were present at the ceremony included artist Mahendra Hazarika, cultural figure Krishnamoni Nath, Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati, MLA Shibu Mishra, and Lamding Co-District Commissioner Chandan Borgohain.

Over ten thousand fans and several fellow artists gathered to pay homage as Zubeen Garg’s statue was unveiled

Krishnamoni Nath expressed, “We have lost an artist among us, and our loss cannot be described in words. We demand a proper investigation into Zubeen’s death, and the people of Assam want the same.”

Fellow artist Satabdi Borah added, “We must keep him and his legacy alive. We are hopeful that Zubeen Da will get justice.”

Along side with that a statue of Zubeen Garg was also unveiled today at the playground of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kahilipara.

The event coincides with the one-month rituals, honoring his memory and celebrating his lasting impact on music and culture in Assam.

