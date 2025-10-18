Efforts Underway to Install Zubeen Garg Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Museum Singapore

In a significant move to honour the memory of Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg, political activist Dulu Ahmed has reportedly initiated efforts to have a wax statue of the singer installed at the world-famous Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

According to Ahmed, the campaign began with an email sent to the CEO of Madame Tussauds Singapore. He personally met with top officials at the museum to formally submit a request letter advocating for the installation. The museum authorities have assured that the proposal will be discussed promptly, and a decision will be communicated soon.

The initiative aims to give Assamese tourists visiting Singapore an opportunity to see Zubeen Garg’s wax figure and feel proud of their cultural icon. Currently, the Singapore branch of Madame Tussauds features wax figures of global celebrities from Bollywood, cricket, and entertainment, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Sridevi, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

