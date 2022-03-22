Assam Rifles Seize Drugs Worth Rs 3.7 Crore In Manipur, 1 Held

In a major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles seized massive amount of illegal drugs in Manipur’s Senapati district.

The seizure include 1Kg Crystal of Methapetamine and 17 Kgs of Opium worth approximately Rs 3.70 crores.

One person has been arrested in connection to it.

“ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES DRUGS IN MANIPUR Maram Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 19 Mar, seized 1Kg Crystal Methapetamine and 17 Kgs of Opium worth approx Rs 3.70 Crores at Senapati District, Manipur,” official accounts of Assam Rifles tweeted.