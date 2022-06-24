Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets Worth Rs 1 Cr In Mizoram

A large amount of Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The seizure was made by troopers of Serchip battalion of Assam Rifles in the district, an official statement read.

A total of 51,000 Methamphetamine tablets, weighing nearly 5 kilograms were seized during the operation.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered Methamphetamine Tablets – Qty 51,000 nos (Total wt 4.750 kg approx) Rs 1,02,00,000/- in General Area Zokhawthar, Champhai district on 23 June 2022,” the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.

“The operation was carried out by a team of 8 Assam Rifles based on specific information,” the statement added.

Three persons were also arrested in connection to the seizure.

Later, the contraband drugs were handed over to Champhai police along with the three arrested persons for further legal proceedings.