Assam: 'Selfie' Turns Fatal For College Girl at Langvoku Waterfall

A 23-year-old girl went missing while taking a 'selfie' at Langvoku waterfall located in the Manja-Dilai Area in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

According to reports, the student slipped off the top of the waterfall while taking a selfie and fell into a stone tunnel from water spouted.

The victim girl has been identified as Suresh Chakma (23), a student of TDC second year at Unity College, Dimapur, Nagaland.

Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

A team of SDRF also reached the spot to retrieve the body of the missing student. The rescue operation was however called off due to heavy rainfall in the afternoon hours.