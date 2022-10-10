Top Stories

Assam: 'Selfie' Turns Fatal For College Girl at Langvoku Waterfall

According to reports, the student slipped off the top of the waterfall while taking a selfie and fell into a stone tunnel from water spouted.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Pratidin Time

A 23-year-old girl went missing while taking a 'selfie' at Langvoku waterfall located in the Manja-Dilai Area in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

According to reports, the student slipped off the top of the waterfall while taking a selfie and fell into a stone tunnel from water spouted.

The victim girl has been identified as Suresh Chakma (23), a student of TDC second year at Unity College, Dimapur, Nagaland.

Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

A team of SDRF also reached the spot to retrieve the body of the missing student. The rescue operation was however called off due to heavy rainfall in the afternoon hours.

Also Read
Assam: Mother Elephant, Her Calf Killed By Speeding Train In Jorhat
Assam
Karbi Anglong
Selfie
Langvoku Waterfall

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com