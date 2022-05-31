Assam: CM Sarma Hands over Sanction Letters to Beneficiaries of PMAY

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on the occasion of Garib Kalyan Sammelan where in Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of government schemes, distributed sanction letters to the beneficiaries of PMAY and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at a programme held at Gargaon in Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion CM Sarma said that the state government under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reaching out to the people with several pro-people and pro-poor policies. He said that the government wants all sections of the people to be adequately served so that no one even those at the bottom of the pyramid do not stay out of the reach of welfare measures of the government. He, therefore, asked the people of the state to come forward and avail of the benefits of the government schemes.

While presenting the sanction letters to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Chief Minister Dr Sarma requested the farmers of Assam to take full benefits of the scheme. He said that government has both the resources and intensity to bring more beneficiaries under the ambit of this flagship programme. Farmers of the state should come forward and use this scheme for their welfare, he said.

The Chief Minister while disbursing the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme to five lakh beneficiaries in the programme, urged them to make good use of the amount. He said an appropriate and wise utilization of the installment amount would entitle them to second and third installments.

He also asked them not to fall prey of any unscrupulous elements who might in the name of giving them houses under PMAY take away the amount as their commission. He also said that his government is working to lend dignity to the lives of everybody as the government is committed to promote a socio-economic- academic empowerment narrative based on Prime Minister's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Biswas and Sabka Prayas.

It may be noted that today at Gargaon, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma handed over the first installment of PMAY to around 15 thousand beneficiaries of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to the tune of Rs 32500 per beneficiary. There are around five lakh beneficiaries in Assam for PMAY and another eight lakh beneficiaries will be brought under the flagship scheme.